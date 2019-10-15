UNICEF official: Every year, 67,000 teenagers die from self-harm around the world

"Every year, 67,000 teenagers die from self harm around the world," Edward Carwardine, UNICEF Representative of Azerbaijan said.

According to him, mental health issues and its impact on society have been much discussed in the world recently. "I think we need to think about the steps to be taken in this area. It is important for us to see the problems of children and young people with mental disorders and to take appropriate solutions in this regard. Every year, 67,000 teenagers die from self-harm around the world.

Carwardine noted that it is necessary to carry out the relevant work and to eliminate risks that children and young people may face. "Out of four directions, first of all, it is necessary to deal with the causes of mental health problems, provoking factors. For this purpose, it is necessary to carry out the analysis among youth and teenagers. Social media platforms should be explored in detail.