Director appointed to State Social Protection Fund

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Director has been appointed to the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Report was told by Elman Babayev, Chief of Public Relations Department of the ministry.

According to him, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov has signed relevant order. According to the order, Zakir Hadi Babayev has been appointed to the post of director of the State Social Protection Fund.

Department Chief added that in accordance with the other order of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Amina Seyidzade, Safar Mehdiyev and Sardar Khidirov have been appointed to the post of deputies director of the State Social Protection Fund under the ministry. A.Seyidzade and S.Khidirov had been working as deputies chief of State Social Security Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population as well as S.Mehdiyev as deputy head of the Administration of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.