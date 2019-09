The number of Azerbaijani population has been announced.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that the number of population rose by 46,417 or 0.5% since early year and reached 10,027,874 as of August 1, 2019.

52.8% of the population is urban residents, while 47.2% rural residents, 49.9% is men and 50.1% is women. The population density per square kilometre was 116 people.