Demographic situation in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Demographic situation in Azerbaijan was announced.
Report was informed in the State Statistical Committee (SSC), the number of Azerbaijani population increased by 33,050 people or 0.1% from the beginning of the year and made 9911472 people as of March 1, 2018. The population density is 114 people per square kilometer.
52.9% of the total population accounts for city residents, 47.1% rural residents, 49.9% males and 50.1% females.
According to the report, at present, 1,004 women fall per 1,000 men.
In January-February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service have registered 756 people that arrived in Azerbaijan and 200 citizens that left the country, with 556 migration surplus.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
