Demographic situation in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Demographic situation in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the State Statistical Committee (SSC), the number of Azerbaijani population increased by 33,050 people or 0.1% from the beginning of the year and made 9911472 people as of March 1, 2018. The population density is 114 people per square kilometer.

52.9% of the total population accounts for city residents, 47.1% rural residents, 49.9% males and 50.1% females.

According to the report, at present, 1,004 women fall per 1,000 men.

In January-February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service have registered 756 people that arrived in Azerbaijan and 200 citizens that left the country, with 556 migration surplus.