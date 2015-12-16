Committee Chairwoman: Child marriage increased in some Azerbaijani regions and Baku villages

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ / 'Recently, child marriage increased in some regions of Azerbaijan and villages of Baku city.'

Report informs, Hijran Huseynova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs said in international conference entitled 'Strengthening opportunities for prevention of child marriages'.

'Girls entering into early marriage are exposed to more violence', she said.

However, during some period child marriage reduced in the country, child marriage increased in some regions of Azerbaijan and villages of Baku city recently', Committee chairwoman says.

'During last 2 years, 11 regional Children and Family Support Centers operating under State Committee for Family,Women and Children Affairs recorded 20 facts of child marriage', H.Huseynova said: '17 of them had already been prevented.'