Minister: Citizen's disability will be determined according to impact of disease to lifestyle

"Criteria for determining disability in Azerbaijan will be adapted to international practice," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

According to him, so far disability has been determined on the I, II and III groups that survived the Soviet Union: "These criteria do not correspond with international practice. The developed criteria cover more than 1000 diseases. Impact percentage of this disease on the 6-7 criterion is determined. On this basis, impact percentage of the disease to the lifestyle will be measured and the degree of disability will be determined by this way."

Babayev said that these criteria have been prepared jointly by doctors of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population: "The World Health Organization has been examined and the legislative package will be submitted to the Milli Majlis in the near future."