Chairman of State Committee on Property Issues will meet with citizens in Barda

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of State Committee on Property Issues Kyaryam Hasanov will receive citizens in Barda on February 21.

Report was told in Committee,The meeting was organized for the residents of Barda, Tartar, Agdam, Goranboy, Naftalan, Khojavand, Lachin. The reception will begin at 11 am in the territorial department of the State registry of real estate services

Appointments are requested via e-service committee office@emdk.gov.az or by phone at (012) 490 24 08 (internal 105, 102 and 349), (02020) 5 56 05).