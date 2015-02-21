Deputy Chairman of Family, Women and Children Committee: 'Violence against women decreased'

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "If we speak about the children born in the early marriages, it is known that this family is not officially registered then. Therefore, it is not possible to say the statistics on the children born out of wedlock."

Report informs,the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, Aynur Sofiyeva said.

The Deputy Chairman also commented on the resumption of the capital punishment for the violence against the women. She noted that those who practice violence against children, especially against women, should be given the maximum penalty: "However, the restoration of the capital punishment is an issue that causes some controversy. So, it is too early to talk about it now."

A.Sofiyeva stated that the family problems exist in Azerbaijan too: "Of course, if we speak about a family, then the problem is inevitable. Therefore, this issue does not depend only on the center or region. So, the main task is to solve the problem. I want to mention that the cases of violence against women and the number of children born out of wedlock have decreased in recent years. Even in regions this number is not significantly bigger."

"The main vision of the Committee is to implement measures to increase the activity of women in regions, as well as in remote areas. Because a woman does not need to be educated to resist," she stressed.