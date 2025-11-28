Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Chairman: Employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is over 92%

    Social security
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:21
    Chairman: Employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is over 92%

    The employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated territories exceeds 92%, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, Sadig Aliyev, told journalists, Report informs.

    According to Aliyev, employment opportunities are checked before relocation within the framework of the Great Return program for the population in the liberated territories: "After learning which professions they have, we collect information about vacancies in the liberated territories from employers. Then we work on ensuring employment."

    Azerbaijan liberated territories Sadig Aliyev employment
    Sadiq Əliyev: Azad olunan ərazilərdə əhalinin məşğulluq səviyyəsi 92 %-in üzərindədir
    Садиг Алиев: Уровень занятости населения на освобожденных территориях составляет около 92%

