Chairman: Employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is over 92%
Social security
- 28 November, 2025
- 13:21
The employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated territories exceeds 92%, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, Sadig Aliyev, told journalists, Report informs.
According to Aliyev, employment opportunities are checked before relocation within the framework of the Great Return program for the population in the liberated territories: "After learning which professions they have, we collect information about vacancies in the liberated territories from employers. Then we work on ensuring employment."
Latest News
14:51
Photo
Another 13 families resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keysDomestic policy
14:38
Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitionsEducation and science
14:36
Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to courtDomestic policy
14:17
Photo
Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement in KhojavandDomestic policy
14:07
CBA: New state program in Azerbaijan to expand financial inclusion in 5 main directionsFinance
14:01
Azerbaijan collects over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this yearBusiness
13:59
Photo
Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meetingForeign policy
13:50
25 observers from Azerbaijan to monitor elections in KyrgyzstanForeign policy
13:48