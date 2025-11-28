Chairman: Employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is over 92%

The employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated territories exceeds 92%, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, Sadig Aliyev, told journalists, Report informs.

According to Aliyev, employment opportunities are checked before relocation within the framework of the Great Return program for the population in the liberated territories: "After learning which professions they have, we collect information about vacancies in the liberated territories from employers. Then we work on ensuring employment."