Baku to host mentoring program for students of primary vocational institutions

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory (BBF) and the State Vocational Education Agency under the Ministry of Education will jointly organize mentoring program for students of primary vocational education institutions.

Report informs, two-day program will be held free of charge on November 11. The BBF office will host the event.

The main purpose of the project is to assist promoting entrepreneurial thinking in young people and support development of business environment in the country.

The BBF says, the students in startup stage, who intends to start their own business, but hesitate about from what and how to start, want to learn real life experiences of entrepreneurship, can take part in the mentoring program: "A desire of implementing new business idea was put forward as the program demand, students will get both theoretical and practical knowledge there".

Konul Alakbarova, Consultant of the State Agency Department for Vocational Orientation and Employer Collaboration stated that the students with entrepreneurial thinking have been selected to participate in the mentoring program: "There are 11 vocational schools in Baku, students from 7 of them will be participants of the program. 21 most active students will take part in the program, 3 students selected from each vocational school".

Notably, the State Vocational Education Agency under the Ministry of Education was established in 2016 pursuant to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The Agency is an executive body, which ensures and coordinates implementation of the state policy in the field of primary vocational professional education and organizes activities of primary vocational education institutions under the Ministry of Education.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May 2015. The BBF's main purpose is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of projects and to make them sustainable.