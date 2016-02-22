Baku residents comments on holding wedding in a stadium - SURVEY

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'To celebrate a wedding in 'Baku Olympic Stadium' sounds a bit strange.'

It is mostly given response to social survey 'It is possible to celebrate wedding in 'Baku Olympic Stadium'. Would you like to hold your (your relatives) wedding in the stadium?' conducted among 775 respondents in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing 'Database' company, which has held the survey, this question caused surprise of 52% respondents.

31% of them answered they wouldn't like to celebrate their weddings in the stadium. 17% voted for this proposal, but 10% agreed in case of holding such wedding in summer.

Company says this information caused so much surprise of the respondents that they could not give a definitive answer to the question.