Baku Funicular put into service - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Funicular has been put into service today after a nearly year of repair and preventive works.

Report informs that over the past period repair works were done at the stations and in the wagons of the funicular, batteries were replaced with new ones, wagons and other equipment were diagnosed in accordance with the requirements of technical safety regulations, and the funicular is fully prepared for the safe transportation of passengers.

Chief of the Baku Finucular Tofiq Ismaylov told reporters that the equipment required to eliminate technical problems has been brought from abroad: "The workers are provided with new uniforms. After the replacement of the leadership of Baku Lift-Temir Producing Union, the delays and other problems in works conducted here were eliminated and the Funicular started functioning."

Notably, the Baku funicular was built on the initiative of the State Prize laureate of the USSR, Honored Engineer Alish Lamberansky (1914-1999) and was put into operation on May 5, 1960. The funicular railway extends to 455 meters, the number of carriages is 2. The carriages moved at a speed of 3 meters a second and it took them 3 minutes to cover 455 meters to get from one station to another. The interval between the carriages of the Funicular playing a role of an elevator between Bahramgur monument and Martyrs' Alley was 10 minutes. The finicular is capable of carrying 300 passengers per hour on average. It underwent major repair two times - in 2001 and 2007.

Under instruction of the head of state Ilham Aliyev, the major repair and restoration works at the Baku Finucular were carried in 2012, the new wagons were bought and the opening ceremony was held on May 23, 2012.