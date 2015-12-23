​Baku Business Factory held a seminar at Azerbaijan University

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory (BBF) held a presentation and seminar at Azerbaijan University.

Report informs, Student and Business seminar aimed to increase students' interest in business, educate them and inform about the opportunities for them in BBF.

BBF's project manager Toğrul Samadov shared his experiences on founding private business with students.

At the end of the presentation Mr. Samadov answered students' questions. It was BBF's second seminar and such presentations will be held in other universities.

"Baku Business Factory" (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

Baku Business Factory (BBF) is located in the city center on 203 Street Nizami Street, the 3rd floor of AF Business House. BBF's official website: www.bbf.az.