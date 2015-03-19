Azerbaijan to switch to daylight saving time on March 29

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 29, Azerbaijan will switch to the daylight saving time, Report was told by the Standardization, Metrology and Patents State Committee. According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 17, 1997 "On the application of daylight saving time in the Republic of Azerbaijan", the daylight saving time is annually followed on last Sunday of March at 04:00 a.m. by setting clocks forward an hour. Every year, the country switches to the winter time by setting the clocks back an hour on last Sunday of October at 05:00 a.m.

The supervision of the implementation of the decision is carried out by the Standardization, Metrology and Patents State Committee.