Azerbaijan is 87th in the list of the healthiest countries

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan ranked 87th in the list of the healthiest countries (145 countries in total).

Report informs, the Bloomberg rankings gave each country with a population of 1 million or more a health score and a health-risk score.

Georgia is 71th, Armenia - 79, Tajikistan - 84, Uzbekistan - 85, Belarus - 91, Russia - 97, Ukraine - 99, Kyrgyzstan - 101, Turkmenistan - 104th in the list.

The top ten includes Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.

The information of the last 5 years was analyzed in the reseacrh.

Each country's place was calculated by subtracting their risk score from their health score.

The health score is based on factors such as life expectancy from birth and causes of death, while health-risk is based on factors which could impede health such as the proportion of young people who smoke, the number of people with raised cholesterol and the number of immunisations.