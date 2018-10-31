Azerbaijan develops program on "Parental Control and Internet Security"

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs has prepared a program called "Parental Control and Internet Security", www.kidsafe.az, under the recommendations of the United Nations Children's Rights Committee.

Report informs that the program was created within the framework of the project "Children's Internet Security". The main purpose of developing parental-internet security and surveillance programs is to ensure computer security and control of children.

It will be possible to determine the time when children will use the computer, to prevent children to access pages that are inappropriate for children, and parents can observe all writings of the children in their own cabinet. The program will prevent the searches that are inappropriate for children. Interesting articles on the different topics will be posted on the program in order to make the leisure time of children more productive. There will be a cabinet in the parent's system. It will be possible to control the use of personal computers via this system.

The program can be download for both Windows and Android.

Notably, the presentation of the program will be held tomorrow, on November 1.