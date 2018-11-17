Azerbaijan announces statistics of deaths, marriage and divorce this year

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has announced number of deaths this year, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 43,640 deaths were recorded in the country in January-September 2019. This indicator was 5.9 per 1,000 people.

In the reporting period, 45,977 marriages, 11,102 divorces were recorded in the country. These indicators relevantly made up 6.3 and 1.5 per 1,000 people.

In January-September 2018, 2,594 people arrived in Azerbaijan for granting permanent residence permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and relevant bodies of the State Migration Service, while 1,165 people left the country. The positive balance of migration amounted to 1,429 people.