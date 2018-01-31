Azerbaijan announces "Flick a film, not cigarette" short film contest

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency, Cinemazadeh studio, Baku Media Center, CinemaPlus movie theaters network, “Azad Azərbaycan” broadcasting company, CBC TV channel with the main purpose of promotion of healthy lifestyle, are announcing a short film competition on the topic of “Flick a film, not cigarette”.

According to the terms and conditions of competition as listed below:

1. Only completed films on the topic of restriction of smoking in public areas will be accepted;

2. Original works of authors can be submitted to the competition;

3. Films should be submitted from 31 January 2018 to 30 March 2018. The winners will be announced in the ceremony to be held on April 7, 2018. The organizers reserve the right to change the deadline depending on duration of films;

4. One author can submit as many films as he/she wants;

5. The duration of films should not exceed 5 minutes. The films should be uploaded on youtube.com or vimeo.com portals and the link e-mailed to info@report.az with contact details of the author;

6.There is no restriction for shooting format and technical features (color, sound, frame rate, frame size etc.) of films;

7. Only films in Azerbaijani language are accepted;

8. There is no age restriction for participation in the contest;

9. By submitting a film to the competition, participants confirm that copyright belongs only them and exclusively to the creator of the work and author does not violate rights of the third party;

10. Name of the winners will be published on report.az website of Report News Agency. The organizers don’t comment on the unselected films;

11. By submitting a film to the competition, participants acknowledge that they have carefully read and agreed with all rules.

The videos that meet the competition criteria, will be submitted without indicating the name of authors to jury consisting of famous filmmakers, actors, public figures, journalists, NGO representatives promoting healthy lifestyle. Jury will independently evaluate the films.

Winner of the competition will be awarded in amount of 3,000 AZN, second place holder will take 2,000 AZN, and third place winner 1,000 AZN. The winners of contest will be announced on 7 April, 2018.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On restriction of use of tobacco products". The law defines a legal basis for the protection of the health of the population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, promotion of healthy lifestyle, healthy growth and development of children and youth, prevention of harmful habits, reduction of environmental impacts of tobacco use and tobacco smoke.