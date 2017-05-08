“ASAN service” and “ASAN Communal” centers will not operate tomorrow

© Report

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ ASAN service centers will not operate on May 9 due to the Victory Day.

Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On May 10, citizens can apply to ASAN service centers.

Notably, currently, 11 ASAN service centers operate in the republic. 5 of them are located in Baku, others in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli.

Besides, two “ASAN Communal” facilities already serve the citizens in Baku.