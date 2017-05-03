Applications to "ASAN Service" facility centers hit 15 mln

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Application for marriage by Dorojkin Pyotr and Hajiyeva Madina to Baku ASAN Service Center No.1 was registered as the 15 millionth application to ASAN Service.

Report was informed in information department of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Such as the pair of Pyotr and Madina applied to Department for State Registration of Civil Status Acts of the Justice Ministry for registration of marriage.

The authors of 15 millionth application were presented a thank-you letter and symbolic gifts by ASAN Service after solemn marriage ceremony.