Another group of Karabakh war veterans provided with prosthesis with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, another group of Karabakh war veterans have been provided with prosthesis within the program of supplying high-tech prothesis for wounded servicemen, Report informs citing the fund.

It was noted that high technology products were selected taking into account the individual characteristics, activity rates and lifestyles of nearly 30 servicemen who applied to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The technical capabilities of the applied prosthetics allow for normal life dynamics, the user moves more relaxed, natural and safe.

Karabakh War veterans, who were provided with prosthesis, return to their normal lifestyle and continue their working activity. There are servicemen, who continue their military service and go in for Paralympic sport. According to the Paralympic athletes, they can easily participate in trainings and competitions with modern prothesis. "Such a step is not only material support, but also a great moral support for us," military men said. They also expressed gratitude to President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for her care and attention.

Notably, soldiers and officers, who were wounded during the April 2016 war, were provided with modern prothesis within the program of supplying high-tech prosthesis for wounded servicemen under the instruction of First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. At the same time, in 2018, another group of Karabakh War veterans was provided with high-tech prostheses with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.