    Advisor to the UN Population Fund: 'Half of pregnancies artificially terminated in Azerbaijan'

    'In fifth and subsequent pregnancies, this figure rises to 80.4%'

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Nearly half of pregnancies terminated artificially in Azerbaijan'.

    Report informs, Farid Babayev, Adviser to Azerbaijani representative office of the United Nations Population Fund said.

    He said that artificial abortions increase by a woman's age and number of pregnancies: 'Three-quarters of pregnancies in women between the ages of 34-35 artificially terminated'.

    F.Babayev noted that in Azerbaijan, women artificially terminate pregnancy after second delivery in order to regulate fertility: 'Only 2% of first pregnancies end in abortion, while this figure rises to 80.4% in fifth and subsequent pregnancies'. 

