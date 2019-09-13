Minister: 9962 labor contracts with foreigners are registered

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/ebf2eab3ad693c725d418694fde9f66e/301017cd-0049-40ad-b379-0d5ff0cef1bd_292.jpg

"The main reason for the increase in the number of migrants coming to Azerbaijan is the creation of a favorable environment for entrepreneurship, the expansion of democratic institutions, the development of the country's economy and the improvement of living standards," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at a meeting of the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CMW).

The minister said the number of foreigners working in the country on employment permits in 2018 was about 7,000: "This is 4 times more than in 2003. Currently, 9,962 labor contracts with foreigners are registered at the Ministry's labor contract notification system.”

Babayev noted that Azerbaijan has created a broad legislative framework in the field of migration: "The law also prohibits any discrimination.“ In Azerbaijan, refugees and IDPs arrange more than 10% of the population. The most important issue in the area of migration is the tolerance of society, the deviation from nanoethic values. In this regard, Azerbaijan is one of the countries that can be an example to the world."