25th million citizen appeals to ASAN Service - PHOTO

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/2fb829852c084a83af1b9573fe37ec13/1039132e-67a9-4b0b-9e3c-936fe0359462_292.jpg

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Banovsha Rzayeva is the 25th million citizen who applied to ASAN Service, Report informs.

At the center No. 5 of Baku ASAN service" she benefited from the services of issuing and replacing the national passports carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As the 25th citizen, Banovsha Rzayeva was thanked and presented symbolic gifts by the head of the State Agency for Citizens Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev.

There are 15 ASAN service centers in the country. Five of them are located in Baku and the rest are in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli and Shaki. In addition, 10 Mobile ASAN Service buses and Mobile ASAN Qatar service in the regions provide mobile services to the citizens.