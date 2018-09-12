100-year-old tourist applying to ASAN VIZA gets acquainted with activity of ASAN Service Center

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest tourist applying to ASAN VIZA has got acquainted with the activity of the ASAN Service center.

Report's correspondent informs that 100-year-old Bulgaria-native Israeli citizen Danon Yaakov has visited the ASAN Service center.

Yaakov said that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan:

"I heard about Azerbaijan, then read about it. I learned that Azerbaijani people are very sincere, hospitable and have a delicious cuisine. After visiting here I saw that the information was true."

He noted that he had no difficulties in Azerbaijan: "I had no problems with registration upon arrival in Azerbaijan, every issue was solved promptly. I loved the country very much."