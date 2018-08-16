1,238 twins and 45 triplets were born in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June of 2018, district (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice have recorded 66166 newborns. This figure made 13.6 per 1000 people.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 1,238 of them are twins and 45. The share of girls among newborn babies is 47 per cent, and currently 113 girls per 100 births. The biological norm is 105-107. Difference in sex ratio also changes the gender structure of the general population. At present, there are 1005 women per 1000 people.