Dies in USA the actor who played the alien Alpha

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Meszaros died at the age of 76 years.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Mihaly “Michu” Meszaros, who played the alien Alpha in the same series, has died at the age of 76 in Los Angeles.

The actor died a week after being found unconscious in his home. All this time he was in a coma.

The growth of Meszaros was 84 cm, from childhood he performed in the circus, and later began acting in films.

Meszaros became world famous thanks to the role of an alien in the TV series Alf, aired on screens in the U.S. from 1986 to 1990.