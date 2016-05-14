Well-known TV presenter will announce results of voting from Azerbaijan at Eurovision-2016

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Broadcasting Union has called the name of presenter, which will announce the final results of the voting from Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest 2016, in Stockholm.

Report informs, voting results will be announced by well-known Azerbaijani TV presenter Tural Asadov.

Notably, the Grand Final of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest will take place tonight at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Some 26 songs will participate in the Grand Final, and professional juries in each of the 42 countries, voted on yesterday's dress rehearsal. They accounted for 50% of the overall total.

Tonight the remaining 50% of the votes will be decided by the public televote in all 42 countries. These votes will be added to those of the juries to determine the 2016 winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Azerbaijan`s entry Samra will perform her Miracle. She is number four in the running order.