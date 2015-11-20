Actress Turkan Soray to visit Baku

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish actress Turkan Soray will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, she will attend gala of 'Uzaklarda arama' film, to be held in Baku, directed by herself.

The actress will arrive in Baku on November 26. Six persons from Turkey will participate in the gala night to be held in Nizami Cinema Center.

The film is directed by Turkan Soray. Leading part is played by her daughter Yagmur Unal.

Sevda Erginci, Mehtap Bayrı, Mustafa Ugurlu, Serkan Senalp, Kaan Urgancıoglu, Ekin Turkmen, Sema Kecik and others play in the film.