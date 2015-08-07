Taylor Swift beaten by Samantha Cameron in best dressed list

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Samantha Cameron has beaten Taylor Swift to be named the International Best Dressed.

Prime Minister David Cameron's wife's look was labelled "conservative charm" while Taylor’s came in just behind her and was described as "Prep Power" in the Vanity Fair poll. Prep Power? We might start using that one.

Samantha's most notable outfit was a blue Preen dress, which she wore to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

And Taylor's style profile revealed her style icon is Breakfast at Tiffany's actress Audrey Hepburn.

The only other pop stars on the women's list was singer Rihanna, who came in at fifth place beaten by George Clooney's Human-rights lawyer wife, Amal Clooney who sat comfortably at fourth behind royalty, Britain's HRH Countess of Wessex.

Meanwhile, a controversial choice was first place for the men's list with Love Actually star Bill Nighy, who said he was inspired by Pharrell Williams and Frank Sinatra.

Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Women:

1. Samantha Cameron

2. Taylor Swift

3. Misty Copeland

4. The Countess of Wessex

5. Amal Clooney

6. Rihanna

7. Charlotte Casiraghi

8. Queen Letizia of Spain

9. Mellody Hobson

10. Francesca Amfitheatrof