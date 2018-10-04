 Top
    Close photo mode

    Stallone shoots film on John Rambo’s life

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Famous US actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has began to shoot a film about the life of Vietnam veteran John Rambo.

    According to Report, Stallone shared a photo on his Instagram page.

    “Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. rambomovie Tonight we start filming…!” Stallone said with his photo in cowboy wear, trousers, hats and gloves.

    The 72-year-old actor said he had already started training for shooting, especially with abs workout.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi