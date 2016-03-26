Rolling Stones play to thousands in Cuba in historic concert

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The free concert by one of the planet’s richest bands is expected to attract more than 200,000 diehard fans and curious spectators to a field outside the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana baseball stadium for an event that may go on record as the biggest concert ever seen on the island, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The Rolling Stones have rocked Havana, playing to tens of thousands in the Cuban capital, where foreign rock music was banned for several decades.

Many of those at the free concert were lifelong fans who for years had to keep quiet about their love of the Stones and other groups.

Mick Jagger welcomed fans in Spanish before opening the performance with the 1968 hit Jumpin' Jack Flash.

The concert comes days after a historic visit by US President Barack Obama.

Tens of thousands of Cubans queued for hours to get into the grounds of Havana's huge Ciudad Deportiva venue.

"Hello, Havana. Good evening, my people of Cuba," said Jagger before beginning the eagerly awaited performance.

The gig is being seen as another sign of real change on the island. Until about 15 years ago Cuba's communist government banned most Western rock and pop music, which was deemed decadent and subversive.