Official: 150,000 AZN will be spent for "Youth Vision" song contest

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Youth Vision" international song competition will be held in Heydar Aliyev Palace on June 22-24, 2016 under the slogan "Always young".

Report informs press secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan Samaya Mammadova said at the briefing.

According to her, the implementation of the competition was at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations'Union (ASYOU): " Ministry of Youth and Sports together with Union organized the competition. The web site youthvision.az was created regarding the competition. Participants of the competition and jury will register through the site, fill out the relevant documents and submit songs to be played to the organizing committee.

Each country will be represented by its own jury. Press secretary said that the jury who represent their countries besides their own country, will be able to give 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,10 and 12 points, respectively, to each of the representatives of the countries:" Winner of the competition will be contestant with the highest scores. The first three winners will be awarded with cash prizes and valuable gifts. The total prize fund of the contest is 6,000 USD."

According to S.Mammadova, 150,000 AZN will be spent for "Youth Vision" international song contest.