Movie 'Taxi Lisa' premiered at CinemaPlus

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ / Premium cinema CinemaPlus located in the shopping center Ganjlik Mall hosted the presentation of the Comedy film Taxi Lisa, January 24.

Report informs that the cinema was decorated with original scenery in accordance with the content of the film. The organization also included music, buffet and drinks.

Actors, directors, producers and media representatives were also among the guests of the evening.

Producer of the film is Vugar Aliyev, directors are Parviz Hasanov and Jabir Hajiyev, production director Rovshan Agayev, assistant Director Sevda Azizova, camera director Hasan Aslan, scenarists Nijat Dadashov and Elchin Muradov, artist Tural Mammadov, artistic director Arif Niftiyev, costume designer Aynur Bahramova, artist Eldar Israfilov, sound engineer Sergey Nutrinenco and Emin Mahmudov, Executive producers Alibala Rahimov and Huseyn Guliyev.

Starring are Farda Amin, Zemfira Abdusamadova, Jafar Namig Kamal, Faiq Mirzayev, Khayal Guliyev and others.

According to the plot, Dursun's look is modern, however he is a taxi driver. Even though he proposed to his lover for 7 times, the girl's father, Iftikhar Bey, does not want his daughter to marry a taxi driver. Iftikhar Bey plans to showcase the famous Mono Liza drawing at an exhibition in Baku, but unknowns steal the picture.