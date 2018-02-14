Metallica becomes laureate of 'Nobel Prize of music'

© TV3

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy metal pioneers Metallica are being honoured with Sweden's Polar Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in music. Report informs citing the BBC.

The band, best known for 1991's Black Album, redefined the sound of metal with a tougher, faster and more abrasive take on rock.

They're the first metal band to win the award, which has previously gone to the likes of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Chuck Berry and BB King - and is regularly called the "Nobel Prize of music".

The Polar Music Prize is a Swedish international award founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson , best known as the manager of the Swedish band ABBA.