Madonna was honored as Woman of the Year 2016

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ American singer Madonna was honored as Woman of the Year at Billboard's Women In Music 2016.

Report informs citing the Billboard's website.

"Thank you for acknowledging my ability to continue my career for 34 years. People say that I'm so controversial, but I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around,'' Madonna said at another point.

"Michael is gone. Tupac is gone. Prince is gone. Whitney is gone. Amy Winehouse is gone. David Bowie is gone. But I'm still standing'', she added.