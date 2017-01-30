Logo and motto of Eurovision-2017 presented - VIDEO

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ National Television Company of Ukraine and European Broadcasting Union announced that Eurovision Song Contest this year will be held under the slogan Celebrate Diversity.

Report informs, also designed the logo in the form of a traditional Ukrainian amulet.

Eurovision Executive Supervisor, Jon Ola Sand said the notion of celebrating Diversity builds on last year’s theme of Come Together and is at the heart of Eurovision values.

Notably, the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on May 9,11and 13 with a record equaling 43 countries participating including Azerbaijan which will be represented by singer Diana Hajiyeva.