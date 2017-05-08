 Top
    Kiev hosts opening of 62nd international song contest Eurovision 2017

    Representatives from 42 countries walked along red carpet of record 265 m length© eurovision.tv

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Kiev hosted the opening of the 62nd international song contest Eurovision 2017. Report informs, during the opening ceremony, representatives from 42 countries marched along the red carpet of record length - 265 m, located on Constitution Square and the alley near the Mariinsky Palace.

    The ceremony of artists’ passing lasted almost 3 hours.

    Having greeted the fans of the contest and communicated with the media, musicians went to the congress and exhibition center "Parkovy", on the roof of which balloons with the flags of their countries were released. Contestants left their autographs on the banners.

    Balls are decorated in the style of the current Eurovision Song Contest resemble beads of necklaces.

    Semifinals of the contest will be held on May 9 and 11, finals scheduled for May 13.

