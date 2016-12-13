 Top
    Forbes named highest paid actor of 2016

    Movies of Chris Evans returned an average 135.80 USD at box office for every 1 USD he was paid

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chris Evans is once again the best actor for the buck as his movies returned an average 135.80 USD at the box office for every 1 USD he was paid. 

    Evans is known for the role of Captain America in the films "The Avengers", "The First Avenger", "The First Avenger: The Other War" and "The First Avenger: Confrontation".

