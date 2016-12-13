Forbes named highest paid actor of 2016

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chris Evans is once again the best actor for the buck as his movies returned an average 135.80 USD at the box office for every 1 USD he was paid.

Report informs citing the Forbes.

Evans is known for the role of Captain America in the films "The Avengers", "The First Avenger", "The First Avenger: The Other War" and "The First Avenger: Confrontation".

Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence.