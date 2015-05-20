 Top
    First 10 finalists of "Eurovision-2015" contest revealed

    Russia and Georgia went to the finals

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the Austrian capital, Vienna completed the first semi-final of the song contest "Eurovision-2015", which identified a dozen countries, reached the final.

    Report informs, due to voting of viewers these countries to perform in final as below: Albania, Armenia, Russia, Romania, Hungary, Greece, Estonia, Georgia, Serbia, and Belgium.

    Automatically in the final to perform: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and Australia.

    Ukraine refused to take part in "Eurovision-2015" this year.

    The next stage of the competition will take place on May 21.

