Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's well-known musician, guitar virtuoso Asim Can Gündüz, has died.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, 61-year-old singer passed away of a heart attack.

Asim Can Gündüz, who was born in Istanbul in 1955, lived in the United States for many years.

The singer returned to his homeland in 1980.