    Famous Indian actor detained at Los Angeles airport

    Shah Rukh Khan detained by US airport immigration officials

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been detained at Los Angeles airport by immigration officials.

    Report informs citing foreign media, the actor tweeted.

    It is not clear for how long Khan was detained.

    Several US diplomats expressed their regret on the issue. The US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Nisha Biswal tweeted: 'Sorry for the hassle at the airport, even American diplomats get pulled for extra screening!'

