Eurovision-2017 draw will be held on January 31

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The draw, after which it will be known which countries will be presented in the first, and which in the second semifinal of Eurovision 2017 will be held on January 31 at the Column Hall of Kyiv City State Administration.

Report informs, the ceremony of transferring the symbolic key to Eurovision to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko by head of Stockholm city council Eva- Louise Erlandsson Slorach will be held on the same day.

The first step of the draw will determine in which of the semi-finals the countries of the G5 will vote (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and the host country of the competition (Ukraine), which automatically pass to the finals each year. Next will be the distribution of the 37 participants between the two semi-finals of the international song contest in 2017. As a result, the final of Eurovision Song Contest will be held for ten countries from each semi-final.

In general, along with the G5 and the host country of the competition, 26 participants will fight for the victory. Representatives from the Supervisory Board of the song contest will monitor the proper performance under the Eurovision rules during the draw procedure, semi-finals and grand finals.