    Disney accused of stealing Zootopia

    Screenwriter Gary Goldman has filed a federal lawsuit against Disney for stealing his idea for its hit animated film, Zootopia

    Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Goldman, whose writing credits include Total Recall and Big Trouble in Little China, blamed Walt Disney Company in plagiarism for animation film Zootopia, Report informs referring to Gazeta.Ru.

    Goldman claims that he had pitched his version of Zootopia - which was also called Zootopia - to Disney execs twice in 2000 and 2009, and both times it was rejected. He has already filed a lawsuit.

    Moreover, Goldman insists that Walt Disney Company has developed a culture that not only accepts the unauthorized copying of others’ original material, but encourages it.

    Disney rejected all allegations and told that ‘it is an unprincipled attempt to lay claim to a successful film he didn’t create, and we will vigorously defend against it in court’.

