Disclosed release date of controversial film Padmavati

Baku.15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Despite strong opposition, Padmavati film about life of legendary Indian queen Rani Padmavati, will be demonstrated on January 25.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the film is about love affair of queen with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji.

Though historians say queen was a legendary figure, politicians protested broadcasting of the movie.

The member of the ruling party in Indian Bharatiya Janata Party, Surajpal Singh Amu said the film is disrespect to the Indian values and promised to reward the ones beheading Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali] with $ 1.5 million.