Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ Designed stage of "Eurovision-2015"contest" presented, which will be held this year in the capital of Austria, Vienna.

Report informs referring to the official website of "Eurovision-2015, this year the competition scene consists of 1,288 individual pillars.

LED strings can produce a wide range of lighting effects. In the background, at the scene to be set LED screen.

The contest will be held on 19, 21 and 23 May on the stage of Stadthalle, Vienna.

This year, Azerbaijan will be represented by Elnur Huseynov with the song "Hour of the Wolf" ("Hour of the wolf").