Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Leonard Cohen, the storied musician and poet hailed as one of the most visionary artists of his generation, has died at the age of 82.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, L. Cohen, who was brought up in Montreal but lived in California late in his life, will have a private memorial service in Los Angeles at a later date, the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mourned Cohen, long considered one of the country's foremost writers.

"No other poet's music felt or sounded like Leonard Cohen's. Yet his work resonated across generations," Trudeau tweeted.

L. Cohen began as a poet before branching out into music - reluctantly at first - writing some of his generation's most reflective songs, including the oft-covered spiritual "Hallelujah."

He released his final album, "You Want It Darker," just last month, featuring Cohen reflecting at length on his own mortality.

The Recording Academy, which in 2010 presented Cohen with a lifetime achievement Grammy, mourned him as "one of the most revered pop poets and a musical touchstone for many songwriters."