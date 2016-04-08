 Top
    Azerbaijan will perform 14th in first semi-final of 'Eurovision-2016'

    The sequence of performances of participants of Eurovision-2016 in Stockholm determined

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The sequence of performances of participants of "Eurovision-2016" in Stockholm determined.

    Report informs referring to the official website of Eurovision, Azerbaijan to perform in the first semifinal at Number 14.

    The full list is as follows: 

    The first semi-final - Finland, Greece, Moldova, Hungary, Croatia, Netherlands, Armenia, San Marino, Russia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Austria, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta.

    The second semi-final - Latvia, Poland, Switzerland, Israel, Belarus, Serbia, Ireland, Macedonia, Lithuania, Australia, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Denmark, Ukraine, Norway, Georgia, Albania, Belgium.

    Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by singer Semra Rahimli with the song "Miracle". 

