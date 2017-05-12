 Top
    Azerbaijan will perform 12th at finals of Eurovision song contest 2017

    A draw was held to determine the order of performance in the finals

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will perform at number 12 in the final of the Eurovision song contest 2017 in Kiev.

    Report informs referring to the Eurovision official website, after the second semi-final a draw was held,which has determined the order of the contest finalists.

    The list of performance by participants in the finals on May 13, is as follows: Israel, Poland, Belarus, Austria, Armenia, the Netherlands, Moldova, Hungary, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Australia, Greece, Spain, Norway, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Belgium, Sweden, Bulgaria, France.

    Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by Diana Hajiyeva (DiHaj) with song Skeletons.

